Iran calls for immediate start of inter-Afghan talks

Bahador Aminian met and held talks with Caretaker of the Afghan Foreign Ministry Mohammad Hanif Atmar on peace and political issues.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues related to strengthening economic, political and cultural cooperation between the two countries, the importance of regional consensus on peace in Afghanistan, the release of remaining prisoners by the government and the Taliban, reducing violence, as well as the immediate start of talks between the Afghan government and Taliban.

The Iranian ambassador stressed his country's long-term commitment and support for Afghanistan in various fields, especially on the Afghan peace process.

Aminian discussed the Khaf-Herat railway project and presented a report on the opportunities available between the two countries in expanding economic, transportation, investment and energy cooperation.

Appreciating the comprehensive cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially for Afghan immigrant citizens living in Iran, Hanif Atmar called for the continuation of this cooperation.

