COVID-19 deaths pass 650,000 worldwide

According to the latest figures on Tuesday morning (+10:02 GMT), 16,651,803 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 656,673 and recoveries amounting to 10,237,472.

With 4,433,410 cases and 150,444 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,446,397 infections and 2,446,397 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,484,136), followed by Russia (818,120), South Africa (452,529), Mexico (395,489), Peru (389,717), Chile (347,923), Spain (325,862), the UK (300,111), Iran (293,606), Pakistan (275,225), Saudi Arabia (268,934), Colombia (257,101), and Italy (246,286), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,759), Mexico (44,022), Italy (35,112), France (33,461), India (30,209), Spain (28,434), Peru (18,418), Iran (15,912), and Russia (13,354).

MR