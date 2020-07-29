VP urges Pakistan to help keep security at borders with Iran

Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks in his meeting with Rahim Hayat Qureshi Pakistani Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wed.

In this meeting, Jahangiri expressed his satisfaction with the improving security on the Iranian and Pakistani borders and reiterated, “the decisive approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to prevent any measure undermining the security at the border against Pakistan and we expect Pakistani government to seriously prevent any measures against the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Emphasizing that suitable ways should be paved for merchants and private sectors of the two countries for the development of infrastructures such as railway, Jahangiri added, “senior officials of the two countries should take necessary measures in line with strengthening and empowering private sectors between the two countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri pointed to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in all countries and stated, “joint border between Iran and Pakistan was shut down during the outbreak. Fortunately, borders between the two countries are now open by fully observing health protocols and guidelines.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand and develop its cooperation with neighboring Pakistan in all fields especially in the field of energy, he said, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran does not consider any restriction for expanding cooperation between the two countries and meeting electricity, oil and gas demands of Pakistan so that we express our readiness to remove barriers facing ahead of bilateral cooperation.”

Pakistani envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran, for his part, pointed to the cultural, religious and historical commonalities between the two countries and added, “it is a matter of pride that Tehran and Islamabad have always supported each other in international communities so that Iranian President and Pakistani Prime Minister have always announced their opposition towards unjust US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

