Iran produces anti-corona 'ACTEMRA' drug

"In addition to Remdesivir, ACTEMRA drug, which effectiveness has been approved by US Food and Drug Administration in the relative recovery of patients suffering from coronavirus, COVID-19, will be distributed at hospitals within the next two weeks." Heidar Mohammadi told IRNA on Monday.

This drug has not yet been hit Iran’s pharmaceutical market and only a limited amount of this drug had previously been donated by China to Iran, he said, adding, “this drug is still used in hospitals of the country.”

The type of subcutaneous injection of the drug “ACTEMRA”, which is used for treatment of rheumatism, is presently produced by one of domestic pharmaceutical companies but its intravenous injection type is applicable for patients suffering from COVID-19, he emphasized.

Iran’s Food and Drug Administration (IFDA) has not yet issued a license for this drug, he said, adding, “Of course, laboratory sample of this drug has been produced in the country. Even, this drug with trademark of “Tocilizumab” hit in Iran’s pharmaceutical list last week.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that clinical trials of this drug will probably be approved by the Food and Drug Administration next week.

With the studies made in this regard, “ACTEMRA” drug will likely hit pharmaceutical market of the country within the next two weeks and consequently, it will be distributed at hospitals, he noted.

