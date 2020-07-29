EU concerned over killing of bin Nayef

The largest faction of the European Parliament has issued a statement on the condition of former Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef in prison and has expressed concern over the possibility of his assassination by the current Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Evidence shows the deterioration of Muhammad bin Nayef's condition in the Saudi prison. We urge the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to stop suppressing his political rivals,” the statement said.

The European lawmakers further expressed concern over the arrest of bin Nayef and urged Saudi Arabia to honor its commitments.

Media sources revealed almost four months ago that the Saudi Crown Prince had arrested his cousin Muhammad bin Nayef and his Uncle Ahmad bin Abdul Aziz due to the fear that their popularity would cause him trouble.

