Global coronavirus infections top 16 million

According to the latest figures on Monday morning (+10:02 GMT), 16,442,487 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 652,606 and recoveries amounting to 10,064,736.

With 4,371,992 cases and 149,850 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,419,901 infections and 87,052 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,440,371), followed by Russia (818,120), South Africa (445,433), Mexico (390,516), Peru (384,797), Chile (345,790), Spain (319,501), the UK (299,426), Iran (291,172), Pakistan (274,289), Saudi Arabia (266,941), Colombia (248,976), and Italy (246,118), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,752), Mexico (43,680), Italy (35,107), France (30,192), India (32,866), Spain (28,432), Peru (18,229), Iran (15,700), and Russia (13,354).

FA/