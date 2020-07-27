  1. Iran
Jul 27, 2020, 3:48 PM

Gov. spokesman tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. spokesman tests positive for COVID-19

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei has tested positive for the COVID-19, according to his office.

In a statement on Monday, the office of the spokesman said that his weekly presser has been canceled.

Rabiei was resting at home from the weekend after showing some symptoms and his initial test has turned out to be positive, noted the statement, adding that he has been hospitalized for further analysis. 

According to the office, Rabiei’s overall conditions are good.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry on Monday, COVID-19 has infected 2,434 people in Iran in the past 24 hours, increasing the total cases to 293,606.

MAH/ 4984458

News Code 161517

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News