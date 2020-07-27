Gov. spokesman tests positive for COVID-19

In a statement on Monday, the office of the spokesman said that his weekly presser has been canceled.

Rabiei was resting at home from the weekend after showing some symptoms and his initial test has turned out to be positive, noted the statement, adding that he has been hospitalized for further analysis.

According to the office, Rabiei’s overall conditions are good.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry on Monday, COVID-19 has infected 2,434 people in Iran in the past 24 hours, increasing the total cases to 293,606.

