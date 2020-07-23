Shalamcheh-Basra railway project to be launched soon

Qasim al-Araji on Thu. stated that a railway line will be connected between Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq soon.

A railway line between Iran and Iraq will soon be connected via Shalamcheh, he said, adding, “we need joint efforts to pull boats out of Shatt al-Arab River to resume shipping on the river and preserve Iraq's legal rights documented in 1975 Agreement., he highlighted,

On Sept. 2019, Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) promised that construction operation Shalamcheh-Basra railway project will be commenced in the same year.

Increasing the number of pilgrims to the holy shrines especially in Arbaeen ceremonies [which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS) as well as the need to facilitate the movement of these pilgrims has been cited as one of the most important aims for launching this railway line, he highlighted.

Shalamcheh-Basra line, as long as 32km, can be one of the bottlenecks completing the Silk Road, he said, adding, “in addition to transporting Iranian pilgrims, it can also be used to transport foreign pilgrims from neighboring countries.”

