Shalamcheh trade border reopened after a short hiatus

Seyyed Ali Mousavi put the daily number of trucks carrying export goods at Shalamcheh Border at between 200 and 250.

Presently, Iranian and Iraqi traders are exchanging their products at Shalamcheh Border, he said on Monday.

Over the past month, 150,000 tons of clinker (cement raw materials) were transported to Shalamcheh Border, total of which was exported to neighboring Iraq, Mousavi continued.

Construction materials, clinker, summer crops, electric turbine of thermal power plants, foodstuff, chemicals and minerals were the main products exported from Iran to Iraq via Shalamcheh Border.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi pointed to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and stated that transit of passengers at this border is still closed.

As neighboring with Iraq and Kuwait, Arvand Free Zone is of special importance with enjoying suitable capacities such as road, rail, sea and air transportation.

