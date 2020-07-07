Trade activity resumes in Shalamcheh border after 4 months

Asaad Abdulameer Al Eidani Governor of Basra Province made the remarks on Tue. and added, “Shalamcheh Border Crossing has been reopened only for trade and echange of goods after the agreement of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazimi and Iraqi National Health and Safety Committee.”

Since import of Iranian goods through Iraqi’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) border crossings to Basra was time consuming and merchants of this province had to pay more cost for import of goods, Shalamcheh Border Crossing was reopened after consulting with the Iraqi government and cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, he added.

All health guidelines and protocols will be observed strictly at Shalamcheh Border Crossing for doing trade exchanges, he emphasized.

MA/IRN83847955