Iran_Iraq border crossing' operations resume

Yahya Ale-Ishaq, the head of Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that despite all problems caused by the spreading of the novel coronavirus and after a few months of closing some Iran-Iraq borders, the situation has recently improved and trade has resumed with some restrictions as a precautionary measure.”

“By reopening of Iran’s southern borders of Shalamcheh and Sumar with Iraq, exchanges take place two to three days a week,” he said, stressing that the Shalamcheh border will accept about 250 trucks on Sundays and Wednesdays, and based on a permit issued to resume exchanges, the Sumar border will reopen two days a week.

He continued to say that due to observing health protocols, there have been some inevitable changes in relations with Iraq, including the cessation of pilgrimages, which is not possible in the current situation due to spreading of coronavirus, while previously, millions of Iranian used to make a pilgrimage to Iraq and vice versa.

“Iraq has not been able to obtain the necessary revenues from the sale of oil in the conditions of the outbreak of the Coronavirus,” he said, adding that “on this basis, by the end of the year, we will have 30% fewer exports than last year, and the trade between the two countries will be reduced from $ 12 billion to $ 9 billion.

“Despite all problems, officials of the two countries spare no effort to develop trade relations,” Al-Ishaq said, adding that "Before the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the amount of trade was supposed to reach about $ 20 billion in 2020, however with the current situation, this will be delayed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred that Iraq is Iran’s largest market after China, adding that One of the goals of both countries is to develop Iranian investments in Iraq and vice versa.

In this regard, Iranian dairy and food companies and production units which have been established in Iraq have gained a good market.

