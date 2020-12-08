Iran 100% self-sufficient in production of freight wagons

Saeed Rasouli, who is also the deputy road minister, made the announcement on Tuesday at the unveiling ceremony of domestically produced train wheels and braking system.

He expressed content that Iran is now capable of manufacturing parts that were imported previously and the job has been done under the tough and cruel US sanctions.

Rasouli added that in some cases, domestic production is not economical in some cases but the problem will be solved by mass production and exporting the products as well as creating a market in the region.

On November 24, the Iranian railway fleet received 70 domestically-made wagons and a rebuilt locomotive in a ceremony.

As the eighth stage of a program for renovation of the country’s railway fleet in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20), 57 four-axle wagons, 10 two-axle container wagons, and a renovated self-propelled locomotive joined the railway fleet on the mentioned day.

The development of the railway sector is one of the macro policies of the Iranian government as it has been emphasized by the general policies of the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021).

In this regard, the national railway fleet has constantly received new domestically-made locomotives and wagons in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20), which is named the year of “Surge in Production” by Leader of Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei.

