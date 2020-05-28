Shalamcheh border to be reopen next week: Iraqi official

The deputy director of the Shalamcheh border crossing in Basra province Adnan Abdullah told Iraqi media that after joint meetings with the Coronavirus Combat Headquarter of the country, the Shalamcheh border is decided to be reopened during the next week.

He further noted that vehicles and trucks are expected to be disinfected in a healthcare center in the Shalamcheh border.

Adnan Abdullah expressed hope that the two countries could resume their trade after preventive measures against coronavirus are completed within the next week.

A Presiding Board Member of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Seyyed Hamid Hosseini reportedly said that Iraqi officials also promised to reopen the Mehran border crossing within the next week.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Iraq, Shalamcheh border crossing and other borders in the central government as well as the borders of the Iraqi Kurdistan region have been closed.

Shalamcheh International Border is 15 km away from Khorramshahr and 20 km from Basra, Iraq, and is the most prominent border crossing point in Khuzestan province for trading transactions.

