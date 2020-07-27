  1. Economy
Iran, Iraq resume trade activity in Mandali Border Crossing

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq resumed their trade activities in Mandali (Soomar) Border Crossing which had been halted for about five months ago due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

Mazen al-Khuzai Director of Mandali Region on Sun. revealed the reopening of Mandali Border Crossing, third Iraq border point, for trade activity between Iran and Iraq, according to al-Malumah. 

Accordingly, dozens of trucks, passing from Iranian border, headed towards Mandali Border Crossing, the official added.

Mandali Border Crossing is located in the vicinity of Soomar Border Marketplace, Kermanshah province.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in his visit to Diyala Governorate on July 11, reopened Mandali Border Crossing for trade activity with Islamic Republic of Iran.

