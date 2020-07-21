Iran registers 2,625 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 278,827 with the death toll standing at 14,634.

COVID-19 has infected 2,625 people and claimed 229 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted.

According to Lari, 3,589 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 242,351 patients have recovered.

So far, 2,201,958 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

The number of infections with the novel coronavirus is approaching 14.86 million worldwide with the deaths passing 613,300 and recoveries over 8.9million, according to Worldometer figures.

