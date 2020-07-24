Iran COVID-19 update: 2,489 news cases, 215 deaths

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Friday that the novel coronavirus disease also infected 2,489 people in Iran in the past 24 hours, increasing the total cases to 286,523.

According to Lari, 3,653 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 249,212 patients have recovered.

The spokesperson noted that more than 2,278,384 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines as 25 out of the 31 provinces are on red or alert condition.

MA/IRN83882841