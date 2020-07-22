  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jul 22, 2020, 10:11 AM

Global coronavirus infections top 15 million

Global coronavirus infections top 15 million

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – The number of infections with the novel coronavirus has passed 15 million worldwide with the deaths climbing to 619,000 and recoveries over 9 million, according to Worldometer figures.

According to the latest figures on Wednesday morning (+4:30 GMT), 15,096,317 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 619,520 and recoveries amounting to 9,113,043.

With 4,028,569 cases and 144,953 deaths, the US has the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to the data.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,166,532 infections and 81,597 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,194,085), followed by Russia (783,328), South Africa (381,798), Peru (362,087), Mexico (356,255), Chile (334,683), Spain (313,274), the UK (295,817), Iran (278,827), Pakistan (266,096), Saudi Arabia (255,825), Italy (244,752), and Turkey), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,422), Mexico (40,400), Italy (35,073), France (30,165), India (28,770), Spain (28,424), Iran (14,634), Peru (13,579) and Russia (12,580).

MR

News Code 161292

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News