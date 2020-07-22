Global coronavirus infections top 15 million

According to the latest figures on Wednesday morning (+4:30 GMT), 15,096,317 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 619,520 and recoveries amounting to 9,113,043.

With 4,028,569 cases and 144,953 deaths, the US has the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to the data.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,166,532 infections and 81,597 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,194,085), followed by Russia (783,328), South Africa (381,798), Peru (362,087), Mexico (356,255), Chile (334,683), Spain (313,274), the UK (295,817), Iran (278,827), Pakistan (266,096), Saudi Arabia (255,825), Italy (244,752), and Turkey), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,422), Mexico (40,400), Italy (35,073), France (30,165), India (28,770), Spain (28,424), Iran (14,634), Peru (13,579) and Russia (12,580).

MR