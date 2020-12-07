Daily COVID-19 fatalities below 300 for 2nd day

According to Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari, the daily count of coronavirus fatalities reached 284 on Monday, bringing the death tally to 50,594.

She said that 10,827 new infections have been detected since Sunday, also showing a drop compared with the infections in the past few days. Accordingly, The total number of infections in Iran has so far reached 1,051,374.

According to Lari, 5,796 patients are in critical condition while 742,955 patients have recovered.

So far, over 6.4 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

The outbreak continues to surge across the globe. So far more than 67.4 million cases and above 1.54 million deaths have been confirmed, according to the compiled data.

HJ/5090007