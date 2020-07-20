Iran-India ties ought not be interfered by a third party

“Trade ties between Iran and India go back to long ago. Such relations have had a great impact on the two nations’ cultural and political ties too,” Ghalibaf also said in a Monday meeting with Indian Ambassador to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra.

Referring to the significant role of Iran and India as two historical civilizations in Asia, Ghalibaf said, “Expansion of mutual ties between the two countries can bear great impacts on the regional and international levels.”

“We should not let a third country interfere in our historical ties,” he stressed.

Ghalibaf also invited the Indian parliament speaker to pay an official visit to Tehran.

Dharmendra, for his part, referred to the 70th anniversary of Iran-India friendship agreement, saying, “We had many plans for this year’s anniversary; our parliament speaker was due to visit Tehran; however, the plans have been disrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed New Delhi’s willingness for broadening ties with Tehran in different economic, political and cultural fields.

During the meeting, the two sides explored the ways of boosting bilateral ties between the two nations in different sectors.

Earlier this month, the Iranian Parliament ratified the Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation (DTAA) and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion between Iran and India to help boost bilateral trades.

In February 2018, Iran and India signed the agreement with respect to taxes on income.

The Agreement is said to stimulate the flow of investment, technology and personnel from Iran to India and vice versa, and will prevent double taxation.

The Agreement will also provide for the exchange of information between the two contracting parties as per the latest international standards. It will improve transparency in tax matters and will help curb tax evasion and tax avoidance.

