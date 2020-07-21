  1. World
COVID-19 death toll passes 613,000 worldwide

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – The number of infections with the novel coronavirus is approaching 14.86 million worldwide with the deaths passing 613,300 and recoveries over 8.9million, according to Worldometer figures.

According to the latest figures on Tuesday morning (+4:30 GMT), 14,859,299 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 613,353 and recoveries amounting to 8,911,316.

With 3,961,429 cases and 143,834 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to the data.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,121,645 infections and 80,251 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,156,189), followed by Russia (777,486), South Africa (373,628), Peru (357,681), Mexico (349,396), Chile (333,029), Spain (311,916), the UK (295,372), and Iran (276,202), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,312), Mexico (39,485), Italy (35,058), France (30,177), Spain (28,422), India (28,099), Iran (14,405), Peru (13,384) and Russia (12,427).

