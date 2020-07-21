Briefing on Iran's daily developments

1,044 centrifuges enriching uranium in Fordow: official

According to Abolfazl Amouei, a number of members of the Iranian Parliament traveled to Qom province and Natanz on Monday to visit the nuclear sites of Shahid Ali Mohammadi and Shahid Ahmadi Roshan with the aim of reviewing the latest developments and measures in the country's nuclear activities.

The spokesman noted that presently, some 1,044 centrifuges in 6 cascades of first-generation centrifuges are enriching uranium to about 4.5 percent in Shahid Ali Mohammadi Nuclear site in Fordow.

Three working groups tasked to boost Iran-EAEU coop.

The Deputy Minister of Industry Mine and Trade said that three new working groups have been set up in line with developing cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.

Iraq, Iran to file complaint about assassination of cmdrs.

Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq announced on Moday that the country will cooperate on making a complaint about assassination of commanders Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by the US to international bodies.

Strong relations with all Iraqis cornerstone of Iran's policy

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that strong relations with all Iraqis remain a cornerstone of Iran's policy.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif wrote, “Fruitful continuation of visit to Iraqi Kurdistan Met with KDP President @masoud_barzani, Iraqi Kurdistan Region Pres. @IKRPresident and Region PM @masrour_barzani. Strong relations with all Iraqis remain a cornerstone of Iran's policy. Our neighbors are our priority.”

US violating UNSC resolutions instead of abiding by them

Iranian Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi, in a tweet on Monday, criticized US violation of UNSC resolutions including 2231.

"Today is 5th anniversary of unanimous adoption of UNSCR 2231, which endorses #JCPOA," he tweeted. "2 years ago, the US ceased—in its own words— “participation" in JCPOA and relinquished all rights as Participant," he added. "US is obliged to abide by UNSC resolutions, yet remains in violation of 2231."

Iran-India ties ought not be interfered by a third party

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf praised the longstanding, amicable ties between Iran and India, saying that such amicable relations should not be affected by another country’s interferences.

“Trade ties between Iran and India go back to long ago. Such relations have had a great impact on the two nations’ cultural and political ties too,” Ghalibaf also said in a Monday meeting with Indian Ambassador to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra.

Home-made 'Remdesivir' to enter market next week: Minister

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said that the home-made 'Remdesivir' will enter the Iranian pharmaceutical market next week. "We will supply the first localized production of antiviral “Remdesivir” medicine at the market next week in the fight against the novel coronavirus," said Namaki at the virtual meeting of heads of medical universities on Monday.

Iran records 2,414 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected 2,414 people and claimed 217 lives in Iran in the 24 hours till Monday.

Petropars to complete Azadegan Oilfield development

The Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) has signed a contract with Petropars Group for completing the development of South Azadegan joint oilfield. The contract to complete the development of South Azadegan field was signed with the aim of increasing the daily production capacity of the field to 320,000 barrels of crude oil in 30 months and within the contract amount worth $961 million and IRR 1,183 billion.

Iran ready for dialogue with all regional countries: Mousavi

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman stressed that Iran is always ready for dialogue with all regional countries, saying that there is no solution other than negotiations for settlement of misunderstandings and disputes. Referring to the Iranian foreign minister's visit to Iraq, Seyed Abbas Mousavi told IRNA, "Iran has always called for negotiations to establish peace, security, and stability in the region."

Mossad spy executed: Judiciary

Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, who was sentenced to death for spying for the Mossad and CIA, was executed on Monday morning. According to the Judiciary media center, Mahmoud Mousavi Majd has been executed on Monday morning after the ruling was issued by the related court.

