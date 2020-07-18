Iran registers 2,166 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari said that with the new confirmed cases, the total number of infections has hit 271,606 in the country.

She also added that 188 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 13,979.

Lari noted that 3,529 patients are also in critical condition and the number of patients beating the disease has now reached 223,300.

The spokesman noted that 2,123,518 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

As of Saturday morning, 14,194,139 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in 213 countries. 599,416 have died, while 8,470,275 have recovered.

