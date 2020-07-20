COVID-19 infects over 14.6mn people worldwide

According to the latest figures on Monday, 14,644,360 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 608,911 and recoveries amounting to 8,735,298.

Some 143,289 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 3,898,550 cases have been confirmed.

Brazil has registered 2,099,896 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 79,533 people have died.

There are now more than 1,118,107 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India and 27,503 people have died.

Russia (771,546), South Africa (364,328), Peru (353,590), Mexico (344,224), Chile (330,930), Spain (307,335) and the UK (294,792) are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Iran also announced that some 273,788 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 237,788 have recovered and a total of 14,188 have lost their lives.

ZZ