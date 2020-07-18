Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 18

Ebtekar
Rouhani stresses countering US measures on Iran’s arms embargo
FM spox warns Seoul against blocking Iran’s oil revenues
Parl. drops impeachment of Rouhani
Etela’at
Israeli facilities under cyberattack
Putin says Russia backs Iran in international community
Zarif: Iran won’t give away its soil to China
Iran
Rouhani, Putin hold talks on bilateral ties
48 border crossings open for trades
Jask to turn into a vital oil port
Javan
Tehran warns Seoul to return oil revenues
Russia says terrorists undergo training at US al-Tanf base in Syria
Kayhan
Big blast in major US steel production company
Iran along with five other countries in vaccine production for COVID-19
Iran takes back tanker seized by US
MR
