Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 9

Aftab:

Gharibabadi: Iran calls on IAEA to distance from any political agenda

Etema'ad:

2nd debate of candidates for Iran 2021 Presidential Election held

Etela'at:

Zarif to UN special envoy: War not solution to Yemeni crisis

Govt. spox.: All sanctions to be lifted soon

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah: We will say prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah to his supporters: I am among you

Kayhan:

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah: Invasion against al-Quds means regional war

Senior Zionist officer killed in prison

