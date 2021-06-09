  1. Politics
Jun 9, 2021, 8:52 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 9

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, June 9.

Aftab: 
Gharibabadi: Iran calls on IAEA to distance from any political agenda

Etema’ad:

2nd debate of candidates for Iran 2021 Presidential Election held 

Etela’at:

Zarif to UN special envoy: War not solution to Yemeni crisis

Govt. spox.: All sanctions to be lifted soon

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah: We will say prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque 

Jumhuri-e Eslami: 

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah to his supporters: I am among you

Kayhan:

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah: Invasion against al-Quds means regional war 

Senior Zionist officer killed in prison

