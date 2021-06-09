Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 9

Aftab:
Gharibabadi: Iran calls on IAEA to distance from any political agenda
Etema’ad:
2nd debate of candidates for Iran 2021 Presidential Election held
Etela’at:
Zarif to UN special envoy: War not solution to Yemeni crisis
Govt. spox.: All sanctions to be lifted soon
Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah: We will say prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Jumhuri-e Eslami:
Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah to his supporters: I am among you
Kayhan:
Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah: Invasion against al-Quds means regional war
Senior Zionist officer killed in prison
