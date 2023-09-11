Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 11

Asia:
G20 leaders pay tribute to India's independence hero
Etemad:
Reuters published details of Iran-US agreement to exchange prisoners
Saudis planning to build nuclear Aramco
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Iran's deadline for disarming separatists in Iraqi Kurdistan
Earthquake completely destroyed some villages in Morocco
Number of victims of Sudan's conflicts exceeded 7 thousand
France preparing for military attack on Niger
Erdogan announces establishment of trade corridor between Turkey, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE
Donya-e-Eqtesad:
Chinese took over two-thirds of Munich Auto Exhibition
Shargh:
Out of 400 defused bombs, 40 bombs intended to explode in mourning possessions: intel. min
G20 meeting ended in absence of Biden, Putin, Xi
Aftab:
Perpetrators of Shah Cheragh terrorist attack stand trial
Shahrvand:
400 bombings in Arbaeen processions foiled
New variant of COVID-19 named Pirola spreading
