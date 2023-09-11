  1. Iran
Sep 11, 2023, 11:00 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 11

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 11

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, September 11.

Asia:

G20 leaders pay tribute to India's independence hero

Etemad:

Reuters published details of Iran-US agreement to exchange prisoners

Saudis planning to build nuclear Aramco

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Iran's deadline for disarming separatists in Iraqi Kurdistan

Earthquake completely destroyed some villages in Morocco  

Number of victims of Sudan's conflicts exceeded 7 thousand 

France preparing for military attack on Niger

Erdogan announces establishment of trade corridor between Turkey, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE 

Donya-e-Eqtesad:

Chinese took over two-thirds of Munich Auto Exhibition

Shargh:

Out of 400 defused bombs, 40 bombs intended to explode in mourning possessions: intel. min

G20 meeting ended in  absence of Biden, Putin, Xi 

Aftab:

Perpetrators of Shah Cheragh terrorist attack stand trial

Shahrvand:

400 bombings in Arbaeen processions foiled

New variant of COVID-19 named Pirola spreading

SD

News Code 205914

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News