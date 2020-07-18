'Remdesivir' officially enters Iran Drug List

Director-General of Drugs and Controlled Substances Heidar Mohammadi, in a letter on Saturday to Iranian medicine manufacturing companies, issued a permit for the enlistment of the medicine under the outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran.

Accordingly, Iran will supply its first localized production of antiviral “Remdesivir” medicine at the market.

There is no reliable and effective drug in the world for the treatment of patients suffering from coronavirus but the two drugs named “Remdesivir” and “Favipiravir”, as prescribed by some doctors, were distributed in the country especially when the effectiveness of the two drugs were emphasized in the US and Europe.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced that 2,166 new cases of infections with the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari said that with the new confirmed cases, the total number of infections has hit 271,606 in the country.

She also added that 188 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 13,979.

Iran has a national drug list, the Iran Drug List (IDL), which is drafted by the Iran Drug Selection Committee. All prescription and OTC drugs marketed in Iran (with the molecule, salt, dosage form, and strength specified) must be listed in IDL prior to availability for a prescription.

