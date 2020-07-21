Iran, India set to cooperate to produce 'Remdesivir'

Speaking in an Instagram interview with Mehr News Agency, Seyyed Ali Fatemi said researchers have found that Remdesivir medicine can reduce the risk of the novel Coronavirus, and as a result, all countries are looking for obtaining this medicine.

"The Remedsiver medicine is made in the United States and it has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration,” Fatemi said and added, “Currently an Indian company has been able to produce the raw material of this medicine.”

He continued that the Indian Company has entered a cooperation with an Iranian Pharmaceutical company for producing Redemisiver, noting that the Indian sample of this medicine would be at a reasonable price in comparison to the American Remdesivir.

“The quality of the medicine which is going to be produced with the cooperation of Iranian and Indian pharmaceutical companies is no different from the American one” he added.

By referring to the shortage of this medicine in the world and that all countries are looking to supply it, he said that this medicine is prescribed only for patients who are hospitalized in the intensive care unit and who are connected to a ventilator.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday the Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said that the home-made 'Remdesivir' will enter the Iranian pharmaceutical market next week.

There is no reliable and effective drug in the world for the treatment of patients suffering from coronavirus but the two drugs named “Remdesivir” and “Favipiravir”, as prescribed by some doctors, were distributed in the country especially when the effectiveness of the two drugs were emphasized in the US and Europe.

