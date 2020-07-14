Iran obtains know-how to produce raw material for Remdesivir

The Director-General of Research and Technology Development Office of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Hossein Vatanpour, made the remarks on Tue. in an interview with Mehr news agency and added, “Iranian knowledge-based companies have been successful in producing raw material and the final product of Remdesivir.”

The Ministry of Health and Medical Education is waiting for the results of the clinical trial to kick start the mass production of the medicine, he said.

“Favipiravir” and “Remdesivir” are among the drugs raised for the treatment of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, he said, adding, “we have announced that the Ministry of Health will support knowledge-based companies for producing these two drugs.”

When feasibility studies and research works start for production of medicine, it takes six months for producing the drug, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vatanpour added, “presently, some knowledge-based companies have gained salient achievements and progress in producing the raw material of the medicine, so that we are waiting the results of trials conducted in Iran and world.”

