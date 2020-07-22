  1. Technology
Jul 22, 2020, 1:16 PM

Iran to unveil home-made 'Remdesivir', 'Favipiravir'

Iran to unveil home-made 'Remdesivir', 'Favipiravir'

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – The home-made 'Remdesivir' and 'Favipiravir' which have been effective in the treatment of coronavirus infected patients, will be unveiled today.

'Remdesivir' and 'Favipiravir' which have been produced by Iranian pharmacists will be unveiled on Wednesday in the presence of Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki through a videoconference.

On Monday, Namaki said that the home-made 'Remdesivir' will enter the Iranian pharmaceutical market next week. "We will supply the first localized production of antiviral “Remdesivir” medicine at the market next week in the fight against the novel coronavirus."

"Favipiravir production has also entered the Iranian pharmaceutical market accordingly," he added.

ZZ/4980324

News Code 161303

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News