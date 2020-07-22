Iran to unveil home-made 'Remdesivir', 'Favipiravir'

'Remdesivir' and 'Favipiravir' which have been produced by Iranian pharmacists will be unveiled on Wednesday in the presence of Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki through a videoconference.

On Monday, Namaki said that the home-made 'Remdesivir' will enter the Iranian pharmaceutical market next week. "We will supply the first localized production of antiviral “Remdesivir” medicine at the market next week in the fight against the novel coronavirus."

"Favipiravir production has also entered the Iranian pharmaceutical market accordingly," he added.

ZZ/4980324