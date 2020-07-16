Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran, Belarus to expand agricultural coop.

The Minister of Agriculture of Belarus and Iran’s ambassador to the country held a meeting on Wednesday, conferring on expanding agricultural cooperation.

Trump wants to totally kill JCPOA: Barbara Slavin

An American foreign policy expert, is of the opinion that the Trump administration is seeking to “further undermine the JCPOA” so that the international nuclear agreement cannot be revived by a future government in the US.

Zarif Emphasizes using barter mechanism with Malaysia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed the need to use a barter mechanism with Malaysia.

Deputy FM Araghchi arrives in Kabul for bilateral talks

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Wednesday evening at the head of a political, security and economic delegation for holding talks with senior Afghan officials.

Iranian MPs to visit Natanz nuclear facility site

A delegation of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament is to pay a visit to Natanz Nuclear Site on Monday, July 20.

Observing health protocols, solution in fight against corona: Pres. Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that complying with healthcare instructions is the definite solution in battling the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Afghanistan seeking Iran’s experience in COVID-19 combat

The spokesperson of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Health stated that the country is seeking to use Iran’s experience in the fight against coronavirus.

Domestic production of "Remdesivir" drug to hit market soon

Iran will supply its first localized production of antiviral “Remdesivir” medicine at the market next week in the fight against the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Kyrgyzstan to import medicine from Iran to cure Covid-19

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Ayilchiyevich Boronov has announced that his country is to import anti-coronavirus and Pneumonia medicine from Iran.

Iran equipped with high-tech military equipment

Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari said "Today, we have taken great steps in achieving our goal of equipping ourselves with smart, pinpoint, digital and electronic weapons.

