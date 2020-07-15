Domestic production of "Remdesivir" drug to hit market soon

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr. Saeed Namaki revealed the remarks on Wed. and reiterated, “the first domestically-produced antiviral “Remdesivir” in the country will hit the market as of the next week.”

There is no reliable and effective drug in the world for the treatment of patients suffering from coronavirus but the two drugs named “Remdesivir” and “Favipiravir”, as prescribed by some doctors, were distributed in the country especially when effectiveness of the two drugs were emphasized in the US and Europe.

He pointed to the spread of the novel coronavirus in metropolis Tehran in particular and added, “one-week restrictions have been notified to the various organizations and departments in order to contain the disease.”

The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,388 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, putting the total number of cases in the country at 264,561.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Wednesday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 13,410, saying the disease has taken the lives of 199 patients over the past 24 hours.

She also noted that at least 227,561 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

