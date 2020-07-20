33rd Tehran Intl. Book Fair canceled due to COVID-19

The 33rd edition of Tehran International Book Fair has been canceled in the current Iranian year due to coronavirus pandemic, said an official in Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

Afghanistan sends 1st transit consignment to China via Iran

The first shipment of Afghanistan’s transit goods has been shipped to China through Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar, southern Iran.

Iran offers quality lab. services to neighboring countries

The Director of Laboratory Network of Strategic Technologies Department of Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology said that Islamic Republic of Iran provides laboratory services to neighboring states.

Steel production vol. tops 7.1mn tons in Q1

Some 7,135,000 tons of steel was produced in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to June 20), registering a three percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran, Iraq to discuss US crime, Gen. Soleimani assassination: Zarif

Upon arrival in Baghdad on Sunday morning, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that he is to discuss with Iraqi officials regional issues, the US crimes in the region, the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his companions.

Iran likely to sue South Korea for unpaid debts: FM spox

Iran may officially sue South Korea as Seoul refrains from paying off its oil debts to Tehran, said the Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman.

Our region in need of peace: Zarif

In a joint press conference with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif underlined the vitality of holding regional and international talks adding that the region needs peace.

Iran's Zarif, Iraq's Al-Kadhimi hold meeting in Baghdad

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral relations and ways to develop them.

Iran-China coop. roadmap can foil West's plan to isolate Iran

A member of Iranian Parliament Rahmatollah Norouzi said that Iran-China 25-Year Cooperation Roadmap can thwart conspiracies and plots waged by western countries against Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran able to go through current difficult conditions: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the country has the capacity of going through current problems caused by illegal sanctions and the COVID-19 outbreak.

Zarif holds talk with head of Fatah Alliance

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with Hadi Al-Amiri, the Head of Fatah Alliance on sunday afternoon. During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues, including the bilateral relations, the follow-up to the martyrdom of resistance leaders, the fight against terrorism and other issues of interest.

Covid-19 claims 209 lives in past 24 hours in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesperson announced on Sunday that in the past 24 hours the lethal coronavirus has claimed 209 lives in Iran.

FM Zarif, Iraqi President discuss regional, intl. issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iraqi President Barham Salih hold a meeting in Iraq's capital on Sunday. Referring to the long-standing and historical relations between Iran and Iraq, the two sides described the development and deepening of the relation in favor of the two nations and regional countries.

Iran sends medical aid to Iraq concurrent with Zarif’s visit

Islamic Republic of Iran sent medical aid, as weigh as 1 ton, to neighboring Iraq concurrent with the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Iraq.

Parl. emphasizes need for strengthening Passive Defense Org.

Iranian Parliament’s National Security Commission stressed the need to strengthen Passive Defense Organization in the face of external threats.

Iran Parl. and Passive Defense Organ. to counter threats:spox

Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held a session with the head of the Passive Defense Organization, to discuss possible cyber, biological, chemical, physical, and radiation threats.

Jalali urges SNSC to respond to US war threat against Iran

Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali on Sunday called on the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) to respond to the US Army’s threat against Islamic Republic of Iran.

Expanding regional cooperation to benefit people: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that people will benefit from expanding regional cooperation between the countries.

Zarif meets with KGR head in Erbil

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Head of Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil on Sunday evening. They held two rounds of talks, one accompanied by their delegations, and another behind closed doors.

Cabinet of Ministers approves Iran’s membership in IARC

Iran’s membership bill in the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Araghchi rejects rumors on Taliban presence in Iran

The Iranian deputy foreign minister rejected the rumors on the presence of the Taliban in Iran, stressing that “Taliban does not have any office in Iran".

Zarif meets with Iraqi parliament speaker

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq Mohamed al-Halbousi on Sunday. The two sides conferred on the latest developments in bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation, the fight against terrorism, and current developments in Iraq and the region.

Zarif meets Hashd al-Shaabi's Fayyadh in Baghdad

Iranian FM Zarif met and held talks with Falih Fayyadh, the chairman of Hashd al-Shaabi, in Baghdad on Sunday. The two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, the pursuit of the assassination of the resistance leaders Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his the Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the legal decision of the Iraqi government, people and parliament about ousting the US troops from the country, and other issues of mutual interest.

1st geothermal power plant to go on stream in NW Iran

Managing Director of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH) said that the ground will be broken for the construction operation of the First Geothermal Power Plant in northwest of the country in Ardabil province.

Iraq serious about implementing agreements with Iran: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed satisfaction with the results of his talks with the Iraqi officials, saying that Baghdad is serious about implementing agreements with Tehran.

Zarif, Iraqi Judiciary chief discuss Gen. Soleimani martyrdom

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Head of the Iraqi Judiciary Fayek Zidane on Sunday. The two sides conferred on a host of issues, including the need to follow up on the assassination of top Iranian commander Major General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis through legal channels.

Iran-Turkey flight canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

According to reports the Iranian Mahan and Qeshm airlines announced the cancellation of the flights to Turkey.

Zarif, Hakim hold meeting in Baghdad

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim on Sunday. The two sides conferred on regional developments as well as the current situation in Iraq and the country's problems in various sectors, including the economic crisis, the decline in oil revenues, and the spread of COVID-19.

ZZ/