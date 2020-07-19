FM Zarif to depart for Baghdad on Sunday

According to Iraq News Agency, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to Iraq's capital on Sunday to meet and hold talks with Iraqi senior officials.

Zarif's visit to Baghdad to strengthen bilateral relations

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's trip to Baghdad is aimed at expanding relations between the two countries.

In a tweet on Saturday, Masjedi wrote, “Dr. Zarif's visit to Iraq aims at strengthening strategic relations between Iran and Iraq in all the fields.”

Al-Kadhimi to meet Iran's Leader

In his trip to Tehran, Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is to meet and hold talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

According to the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA), Al-Kadhimi will meet with Iranian FM Zarif in Baghdad on Sunday, then leading a delegation, he will depart Iraq for a visit to Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, the Iraqi PM will arrive in Tehran to meet the Iranian Leader and other senior officials, the Iraqi source announced.

'Remdesivir' officially enters Iran Drug List

Medical equipment department of Iranian ministry of health announced the permit for having 'Remdesivir' officially enlisted in Iran Drug List (IDL).

Director-General of Drugs and Controlled Substances Heidar Mohammadi, in a letter on Saturday to Iranian medicine manufacturing companies, issued a permit for the enlistment of the medicine under the outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran.

Iran, Afghanistan to expand medical coop.

A Memorandum of Understanding on medical cooperation was signed between Iran University of Medical Sciences and Khatam al-Nabiin University of Afghanistan.

The MoU is aimed at expanding scientific, educational, and research relations and cooperation between the two universities.

Economic benefits needed for Iran's full compliance to JCPOA

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that expecting Iran to fully comply with JCPAO obligations without having the country benefit from the economic advantages of the deal is not acceptable.

Iran registers 2,166 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Iran’s Health Ministry announced that 2,166 new cases of infections with the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Iran won’t let enemies prance around its territorial waters

A senior naval commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps says Iran will never allow the foreign forces to prance around its territorial waters.

Speaking on Saturday a day before the anniversary of detaining the British-flagged Stena Impero tanker in the southern Iranian waters, the commander of IRGC’s First Naval Region, Second Brigadier General Abbas Gholamshahi said, “We will always protect our values and national interests; we will not allow foreign forces to wander around our territorial waters.”

Gharib Abadi: West concerned over Iran's development under sanctions

Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi stated that main concerns of western countries of the realization of Iran-China cooperation is Iran's progress and development during the sanctions.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is under the most severe, cruel and illegal sanctions imposed by the US. Trump has resorted to the so-called policy of maximum pressure against Iran in order to achieve his goals”, Gahribabadi wrote on his Instagram page in reaction to the recent rumors on Iran-china 25-year cooperation roadmap.

