Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran's priority is boosting ties with neighbors: Vaezi

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi held a phone conversation with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on Monday night on the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Iran, China holding talks to finalize 25-year coop. roadmap

Iranian FM Zarif announced on Tuesday that Iran and China are holding talks on finalizing their 25-year cooperation roadmap.

Iran obtains know-how to produce raw material for Remdesivir

An official with the Health Ministry said that Iranian knowledge-based companies have been able to produce raw material needed in manufacturing 'Remdesivir' medicine.

Mousavi to Al-Hajraf: Instead of accusing Iran, focus on resolving Yemen crisis

Iran's spokesperson of the foreign ministry called for the Secretary-General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf to focus on removing the Yemen crisis instead of making false accusations against Iran.

CIA spy executed: Iran Judiciary

Iran’s Judiciary Spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili said that an individual, a Defense Ministry retiree, was executed last week due to his spying for the CIA.

Speaking in his weekly presser on Tuesday, he said that Reza Asgari, a retiree of Defense Ministry’s aerospace has been executed after the ruling was issued by the related court.

Iran records 2,521 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,521 people and killed 173 in Iran in the past 24 hours, said Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari on Tuesday.

'UN expert's report on Lt. Gen Soliemani arouses US wrath'

Iranian FM Zarif said on Tuesday that the UN rapporteur report which described the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleiman as 'unlawful' move by the US, has provoked America's wrath.

Zarif informed that immediately after the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani on January 3, the Iranian foreign ministry started taking legal and political measures to prove the world that the US assassination of the IRGC commander has been an illegal and terrorist act.

Iran Syria in same front in fight against terrorism: Rabiei

the Government spokesman said that Iran-Syria's military cooperation agreement demonstrates that the two countries are at the same front in terms of the fighting against terrorism in the region.

Rouhani: Non-reliance on oil shows power in economic war

President Hassan Rouhani says managing the country without reliance on oil in the current situation is a display of power in the economic war with the enemies.

“The Americans were waiting for Iran’s economy to collapse shortly after the reimposition of the sanctions; however, we have managed to push our plans forward with without reliance on oil revenues to display power in the economic war,” Rouhani said at the meeting of Supreme Council for Economic Coordination on Tuesday.

JCPOA last decade’s greatest diplomatic achievement: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to JCPOA as the last decade’s greatest diplomatic achievement.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif wrote, “Today is 5th anniv. of the #JCPOA—last decade’s greatest diplomatic achievement—and reminder that US lawless behavior should not be the yardstick by which int'l norms are measured. US contempt for law & diplomacy places it in global disrepute & threatens global—and US—security.”

US maximum pressure on Iran 'short-sighted & wrong'

In a statement released on the 5th anniversary of the endorsement of the JCPOA, the Russian foreign ministry named the US maximum pressure campaign against Iran a ''short-sighted and wrong' policy.

"The incumbent White House administration must be aware of its commitments to the world," the statement said voicing Russia's readiness to taking measures to support the JCPOA against the US.

Iran not to allow a bully undermine its interests

Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the Islamic Republic will not allow a bully to undermine its interests by intimidating the international community.

In a tweet on the fifth anniversary of signing JCPOA, Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on Tuesday, “For 5yrs Iran remained a faithful party to a deal that was repeatedly violated by the US – & never received the promised support from Western parties. To #Iran, #DiplomcyMatters, however it will not allow a bully to undermine Iran’s interests by intimidating the int’l community.”

Iranian del. to discuss Flight 752 compensation in Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba informed that in few weeks, an Iranian delegation is to make trip to his country to hold Flight PS752 compensation talks.

He, elsewhere, said that the time is not yet ripe to reach a definite conclusion if the UIA plane was downed over Teheran as a result of a human fault or not.

Over 20 tons of narcotics seized in Iran in a week

International Deputy of Iran Drug Control Headquarters said that over 20 tons of illicit drugs have been confiscated by Iran’s anti-narcotics police forces in the country in the last week.

Iran’s defense progresses unfazed by sanctions: Hatami

Iranian Minister of Defense said that Iran’s defense progresses and achievements have been unfazed by the sanctions imposed against the country.

Since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Islamic Republic of Iran has attained salient achievements in the field of defense under sanctions condition, so that sanctions imposed by enemies has not prevented Iran from developing and progressing its defense power.

Possible end of JCPOA, ‘start of decline of multilateralism’

Iranian Ambassador to Brussels said that the possible end of Iran’s nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is the start of decline of multilateralism and a serious blow to the European convergence.

He made the remarks on Tue. in an article published on the occasion of 5th anniversary of signing and sealing Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and added, “the possible end of JCPOA is the start of the decline of multilateralism and is a serious blow to the convergence of European countries in the arena of foreign policy.”

