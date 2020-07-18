Q1 Exports via Khorasan Razavi top $270 million

According to the director-general of the province’s customs office, Omid Jahankhah, Afghanistan, Iraq, Hong Kong and Spain were the top exports destinations of Khorasan Razavi during the three-month period.

He noted that over 168,000 tons of goods produced in other Iranian provinces were also transited through the customs of the northeastern province.

The official added that Khorasan Razavi’s trade volume with northern and eastern neighbors, including Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Armenia and Pakistan reached 486,000 tons worth over $202 million during the period under review.

