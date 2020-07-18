  1. Economy
Q1 Exports via Khorasan Razavi top $270 million

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – More than $531,000 tons of commodities worth $272 million were exported from the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 20-June 20).

According to the director-general of the province’s customs office, Omid Jahankhah, Afghanistan, Iraq, Hong Kong and Spain were the top exports destinations of Khorasan Razavi during the three-month period.

He noted that over 168,000 tons of goods produced in other Iranian provinces were also transited through the customs of the northeastern province.

The official added that Khorasan Razavi’s trade volume with northern and eastern neighbors, including Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Armenia and Pakistan reached 486,000 tons worth over $202 million during the period under review.

