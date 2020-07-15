  1. Economy
Saffron production vol. hits 15% growth: official

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – A member of the National Council of Saffron said that production of red gold (saffron) in the country registered a 15 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Ali Hosseini pointed to the annual 10 to 15 percent hike of saffron production in the country and added, “saffron is exported outside the country in a limited basis.”

Promoting and developing export of saffron strictly hinges on booming economy and opening target markets which were halted due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, he emphasized.

As the largest and leading producer of saffron, Islamic Republic of Iran exports between 200 and 300 tons of red gold annually, he continued.

He went on to say that spread of the coronavirus pandemic has declined export of saffron to foreign countries significantly.

It is predicted that about 500 tons of saffron will be produced in the current year (started March 21, 2020), Hosseini added.

