Iran’s tea exports near $500,000 in three months

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi added that the Iranian tea was offered in 12 international markets during the three-month period.

Iraq with 183 tons worth $237,500 and Kazakhstan with 112 tons worth $126,009 were the two top destinations of Iran’s tea exports during the March 20-June 20 period, he said, adding that Afghanistan (69 tons), Germany (37 tons), India (35 tons), Tajikistan (29 tons), Russia (12 tons), Uzbekistan (10 tons) and turkey (6 tons) were the other buyers of Iranian tea.

Latifi added that Iran also imported about 14,354 tons of tea worth $68.89 million during the three months under review.

India with over 8,000 tons of tea worth $36 million, Sri Lanka with more than 13 million tons and the UAE with over 11 million tons were the top three exporters of tea to Iran, he noted.

The official noted that based on the reports, Iran’s annual imports of tea hovers around 70,000 tons.

MR/IRN83862131