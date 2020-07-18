Iran’s Exports to Iraq top $1.45 billion in three months

“The exports to the neighboring country were hit hard with a 19.35% and 57.45% decline in terms of volume and value compared with the corresponding period of last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic,” Hamid Hosseini also said on Friday.

The official noted that as many as 16,000 trucks carried goods from Iran to Iraq across the main borders, bringing a $970 million revenue to the country.

Noting that Iraq is the second top destination of Iranian goods after China, Hosseini expressed hope that the situation would improve in the coming weeks as the two countries are trying to resume their trades after an almost five-month challenging period.

Iran’s export commodities to Iraq through mainly include cement, agro products, steel products, plastics, cars, car parts and petrochemicals.

Iran exported $9 billion worth of goods to Iraq last year that ended on March 19 making Iraq its top destination among the neighboring states.

