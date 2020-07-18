Exports’ cost drops in Chabahar Port using transit containers

Given the process of transferring wheat from India to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port and to reduce transportation costs, containers carrying wheat cargo with two loads on the return route are used to transfer Afghanistan’s transit cargo to India, Behrouz Aghaei added.

Kashan Ship, carrying 355 20-foot containers, weighing approximately 8,875 tons of wheat products, shipped from India to Afghanistan, arrived in Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar on Fri. July 17 according to the scheduled program, he said, adding, “its cargo was unloaded shortly after she ship took berth at the port.”

This is the 6th part of the transit shipment of 75,000 tons of humanitarian aid of Indian government to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port, he added.

He went on to say that 38,500 tons of wheat, donated by India, have so far been imported to Chabahar port and then was transported to Afghanistan via Milak-Zaranj Border within the framework of five shipments.

MA/FNA13990428000122