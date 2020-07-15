Kyrgyzstan to import medicine from Iran to cure Covid-19

Regarding the dearth of anti-coronavirus medicine in Kyrgyzstan, the country plans to commence imports of them from Iran.

Kyrgyz experts are to make a trip to Tehran in this regard, he said.

According to the held negotiations with Tehran, this week a special flight will transport Kyrgyzstan's required medicine to cure Covid-19 and Pneumonia from Tehran to the country, Boronov informed.

Bishkek is also holding similar talks with Russia, India, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan.

The authorities in Kyrgyzstan have decided to open day and night hospitals in the Central Asian republic to treat patients as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

According to local authorities, this will help reduce the number of patients involved in self-medication.

Earlier, Kyrgyz doctors said that because of the panic associated with coronavirus, many people began to buy serious drugs in pharmacies and take treatment at home due to the workload of the country’s medical facilities.

Such self-medication has already led to severe pneumonia.

According to the latest data, 11,977 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kyrgyzstan. 160 people became victims of the virus.

