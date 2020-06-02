  1. Politics
Jun 2, 2020, 8:09 PM

Iranian ambs. holds meeting with economy min. of Kyrgyzstan

Iranian ambs. holds meeting with economy min. of Kyrgyzstan

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Bishkek Saeed Kharazi met and held talks with the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Mukanbetov congratulated Saeed Kharazi on his appointment as the new ambassador to Bishkek and called for strengthening bilateral relations.

Referring to recent positive results of economic relations between the two countries, Kharazi expressed hope that economic activities could be resumed once again after the pandemic in order to compensate for the damages caused by the coronavirus.

The two sides also emphasized on forming a committee in order to pursue the agreements of the Twelfth Joint Economic Commission between the two countries.

Mukanbetov further expressed Kyrgyzstan’s interest in cooperating with Iranian companies and appreciated the Islamic Republic for its humanitarian aids in the battle against COVID-19.

FA/IRN 83808972

News Code 159365

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News