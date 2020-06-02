Iranian ambs. holds meeting with economy min. of Kyrgyzstan

In a meeting on Wednesday, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Mukanbetov congratulated Saeed Kharazi on his appointment as the new ambassador to Bishkek and called for strengthening bilateral relations.

Referring to recent positive results of economic relations between the two countries, Kharazi expressed hope that economic activities could be resumed once again after the pandemic in order to compensate for the damages caused by the coronavirus.

The two sides also emphasized on forming a committee in order to pursue the agreements of the Twelfth Joint Economic Commission between the two countries.

Mukanbetov further expressed Kyrgyzstan’s interest in cooperating with Iranian companies and appreciated the Islamic Republic for its humanitarian aids in the battle against COVID-19.

