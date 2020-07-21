Iran, Afghanistan to strengthen medical coop.

The MoU, which was signed by the chancellors of both universities, is aimed at enhancing scientific, educational, and research relations between the two universities.

Holding training courses, joint projects, scientific, educational, informational and research exchanges, as well as bilateral meetings of academics and taking advantage of special potentials in medical and paramedic fields are among the most important spheres of cooperation between the two universities.

Previously, it was announced that Afghanistan and Iran would further increase academic exchanges in the field of medical sciences, after the Chancellor of Qom University of Medical Sciences Mohammad Reza Qadir and the Chancellor of Khatam Al-Nabieen University Vahid Binesh in Qom signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and discussed the ways to expand scientific and academic cooperation during the meeting.

According to available statistics, 40,000 Afghan university students are studying in Iranian universities at different levels of education, especially in technical engineering fields.

