Iran sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight pandemic

According to the Iranian embassy in Bishkek, the cargo, weighing more than three tons and including medicine, medical equipment, and personal protective gear, have been handed to Kyrgyz officials.

Saeed Kharrazi, Iran’s ambassador to Bishkek, along with some ministers and deputy ministers of Kyrgyzstan attended the ceremony to offer the aid.

The envoy said that Iran had been seeking to offer humanitarian aid to Bishkek from the beginning of the outbreak, but US sanctions and lack of required equipment in Iran and also the closure of borders had prevented efforts. He also pointed to the success of the Islamic Republic in controlling the outbreak by relying on domestic capacities.

Kharrazi said that Tehran is determined to enhance bilateral ties with Bishkek.

In the ceremony, Kyrgyz Minister of Transport Zhanat Beishenov appreciated Iranian aids, noting that such measures will help to cement friendly ties between the two countries.

Also, a number of Iranian and Kyrgyz nationals returned to their countries via charter flight carrying the aid cargo.

