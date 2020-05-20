Iran, Kyrgyzstan discuss Palestine issue

In this conversation, Iranian envoy Saeid Kharrazi expressed content about the formation of an association in Kyrkyztan for addressing Palestine's issues.

He referred to 'Deal of the Century' as the latest conspiracy against Muslims, which is better to be called as 'Betrayal of the century'.

The Iranian ambassador added that the only real and realistic strategy to counter the Zionist regime's conspiracies is to pursue the principle of resistance, and the only way to solve the Palestinian problem is to hold a referendum among the Muslims, Christians, and Jews.

The Kyrgyz side, for his part, named Palestine as the most important issue of the Muslim world, to which another problem, named Trump, is added up.

"The announcement of Jerusalem as the capital of the Zionist regime by the current US president was one of the greatest betrayals to the targets of Palestine," he said.

"There are lots of debates over unity in the Muslim world, but unfortunately there are many differences among Islamic countries, and even some Arab countries have remained silent about the Palestinian issue," he added.

"The issue of human rights is very important and fundamental for the Eurasian region," he noted.

"In this regard, fortunately, we see that the Eurasian countries have a clear and positive position mainly on the issue of Palestine. These positive positions can serve as a basis for countries to work together to support the Palestinian targets."

