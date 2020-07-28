Pakistan Successfully Repatriates Prisoners from Iran

Pursuant to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Iran in April 2019 during which he requested President Hassan Rouhani of Islamic Republic of Iran to grant amnesty to the Pakistani prisoners on humanitarian grounds, fourteen (14) Pakistan Prisoners have been transferred to Pakistan today.

The transfer of prisoner took place under the agreement of Transfer of Sentenced Persons that was signed in 2014. The transfer took place at the Mirjaveh - Taftan border where the Pakistani authorities received the prisoners. From Iran, Syed Kamal Abdullah, Advisor to Deputy Minister for Justice and Human Rights, supervised the arrangements for the transfer. It was the first transfer after the agreement has been ratified by both countries in 2018.

FA/