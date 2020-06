Dastan ِJumabekov, Kyrgyzstan parliament speaker addressed Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in a congratulatory message on his election as the speaker of the Iranian parliament, stressing, “Iranian Parliament election meets Iranian people’s demand and will influence the country’s development positively”.

In his message, he wished success for the New Parliament and the spokesman in their affairs and hoped peace and welfare for Iranian people.

