UAE resumes flights to Tehran

The airline said on its official Twitter page on Thursday that flights to Tehran will resume on July 17 on a daily basis, while announcing that flights to Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa, China’s Guangzhou, and Norway’s Oslo will be reinstated later in July and in early August.

Passengers from Iran will be required to produce a negative test certificate for COVID-19 before boarding flights by the Emirates from Tehran.

That comes as the airline still maintains Iran, the worst hit country by the disease in the region, on a list of destinations with high risks related to the disease.

The resumption of Emirates flights to Tehran comes several days after the airline reinstated flights to major European destinations, including to Rome and Munich, two main hotspots of COVID-19 in the continent.

