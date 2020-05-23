Kyrgyz President felicitates Iran on Eid al-Fitr

"I and the people of the Kyrgyz Republic congratulate you and all the people of Iran on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, which is a holy Eid for Muslims," the message said.

President Jeenbekov also hoped good health and success in managing affairs for President Rouhani in his message.

Iran-Kyrgyzstan ties are warm and increasing.

On the occasion of the International Quds Day, Iranian Ambassador to Bishkek in a video conference on Wednesday with the head of Palestinian Studies and Defense Association in Kyrgyzstan discussed fair resolution of the Palestinian issue on May 20. In this conversation, Iranian envoy Saeid Kharrazi expressed content about the formation of an association in Kyrkyztan for addressing Palestine's issues.

Iran delivered a cargo of humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan on May 19 to help the country fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Iranian embassy in Bishkek, the cargo, weighing more than three tons and including medicine, medical equipment, and personal protective gear, have been handed to Kyrgyz officials.

