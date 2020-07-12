'279 shipments of oil products loaded under sanctions'

According to Director General of Ports and Maritime Department of Hormozgan Province Allah-Morad Afifipour, as of the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020), 279 shipments of oil products and hydrocarbons have been loaded at the Persian Gulf Oil Port, in the southern Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee, to be exported to different parts of the world.

Underlining that this is a proof to the futility of the US sanctions, Afifipour said loading and unloading oil products has witnessed a 2.79 percent increase year-on-year.

He also informed that as of June 21 to July 5, 331 ships have loaded and unloaded their cargoes of condensates, crude oil, hydrocarbons, oil products, and Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) at Persian Gulf Oil Port.

Afifipour added that by implementation of the planned projects, Shahid Rajaee port's export capacity is scheduled to increase by 30 percent.

According to PMO head, loading and unloading of commodities at the ports of Iran have risen six percent during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19). Mohammad Rastad has announced that the entrance of ocean vessels to the ports of the country increased eight percent in the previous year.

While Iran is combating the US unilateral sanctions on its economy, the country’s ports as the major gates of exports and imports play some significant role in this battle. This role makes all-out support to ports and more development of them serious and vital.

Such necessity has led the government to define projects for more development of the ports and also take some measures to encourage investment making in ports, in addition to facilitate loading and unloading of goods, especially basic commodities, there.

